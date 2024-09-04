Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Guess?, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GESFree Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess? in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

GES has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Guess? Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 90,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

