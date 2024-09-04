Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for PVH Corp. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

PVH stock opened at $96.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of PVH by 321.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PVH by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PVH by 215.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

