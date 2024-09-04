Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Boosted by Zacks Research

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amcor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMCR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.30 on Monday. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 132.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Amcor by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.