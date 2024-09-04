Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Increased by Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.