Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Issued By Zacks Research

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CW. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 4.1 %

CW stock opened at $302.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $318.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

