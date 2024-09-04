Qtum Price Reaches $2.14 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $225.28 million and $25.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,398.55 or 0.04239836 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00038074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,302,328 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

