Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 36,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 29,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
Raia Drogasil Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.
Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
