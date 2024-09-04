RAMP Price Hits $0.0845 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $2,106.45 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

