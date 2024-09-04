Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.40

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Ramsay Health Care’s previous final dividend of $0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

