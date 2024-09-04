Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.40

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Ramsay Health Care’s previous final dividend of $0.25.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
