Rarible (RARI) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Rarible (RARI) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002766 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $37.24 million and $766,222.67 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Rarible Profile
Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rarible
