Raydium (RAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.14 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Raydium token can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $384.13 million and $10.14 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,757,728 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.
