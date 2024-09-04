RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $296.09

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $296.09 and last traded at $288.83, with a volume of 142153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROLL

RBC Bearings Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 140.21 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.