RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $395.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%. RCI Hospitality’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RICK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

