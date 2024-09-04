RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.
RCI Hospitality Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $395.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on RICK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCI Hospitality
About RCI Hospitality
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RCI Hospitality
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These 2 Sectors Could Provide Roadmap for the Market
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks to Own if You Are Bearish on The Market
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Wingstop The Perfect Fast Casual Restaurant Model?
Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.