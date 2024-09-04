Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.22% from the company’s current price.

RXRX has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,177,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,682 shares of company stock worth $1,615,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after buying an additional 3,555,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,825,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

