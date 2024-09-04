Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 2,003,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,965,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,132,769 shares in the company, valued at $50,785,315.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,644.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,272. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

