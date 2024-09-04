ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1.24 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00113403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011210 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.