REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Down 1.1%

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68. 12,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 18,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of REE Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in REE Automotive stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned 16.62% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

