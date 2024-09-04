Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed's

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

