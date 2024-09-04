Regal Partners Ltd Invests $606,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 193,507 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,336 shares of company stock valued at $12,543,913. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,448.50 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.