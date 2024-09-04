Regal Partners Ltd Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,753 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 8.7% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.13% of Apollo Global Management worth $84,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Argus reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

