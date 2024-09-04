Regal Partners Ltd Sells 170,040 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Regal Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,040 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

