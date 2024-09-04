Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $448.75

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.75 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 483.80 ($6.36). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 479.60 ($6.31), with a volume of 1,472,711 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.4 %

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 469.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 449.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial

In other news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £11,517.66 ($15,144.85). Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.