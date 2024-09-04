Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $448.75

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.75 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 483.80 ($6.36). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 479.60 ($6.31), with a volume of 1,472,711 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 469.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 449.68.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial

In other news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £11,517.66 ($15,144.85). Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

