Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $448.75

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.75 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 483.80 ($6.36). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 479.60 ($6.31), with a volume of 1,472,711 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
In other news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £11,517.66 ($15,144.85). Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
