Request (REQ) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $73.80 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10270658 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $982,447.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

