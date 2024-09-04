Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Box, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for BOX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software maker will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

NYSE BOX opened at $32.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock worth $1,785,200 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,477,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

