Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
ALLO stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $524.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allogene Therapeutics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.