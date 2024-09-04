Reviewing Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.60 $102.00 million N/A N/A Canoo $1.49 million 71.28 -$302.02 million ($10.49) -0.15

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PHINIA has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 2.48% 8.04% 3.69% Canoo N/A -97.99% -35.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PHINIA and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canoo 0 2 5 0 2.71

PHINIA presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $23.04, suggesting a potential upside of 1,386.56%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than PHINIA.

Summary

PHINIA beats Canoo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components. It offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups; battery modules; and engineering services. In addition, the company provides digital ecosystem, a suite of products and software tools comprising CanooHub, a web-based fleet management portal; driver mobile app for real-time vehicle status and access to remote commands; vehicle human machine interface that encompasses vehicle controls, customizable settings, range mode, cruise control, vehicle alerts, camera feeds for safety and connectivity, such as cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as data and analytics infrastructure. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

