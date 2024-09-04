Rhoda Phillippo Acquires 2,900 Shares of DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Rhoda Phillippo acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.19 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,842.30 ($14,178.44).

DEXUS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54.

Get DEXUS alerts:

DEXUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. DEXUS’s payout ratio is presently -32.65%.

About DEXUS

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.