RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $6.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.02. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

RLI stock opened at $154.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.63. RLI has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of RLI by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

