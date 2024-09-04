Robert W. Baird Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $18.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

PD stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,197.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 170.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

