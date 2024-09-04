Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 5.1%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.58. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Robex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$383.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Robex Resources had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of C$39.18 million for the quarter.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

