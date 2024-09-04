Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.43. 235,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,111 shares of company stock worth $6,280,446. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.