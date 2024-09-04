Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 785469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The company has a market cap of C$16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of Royal Helium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$71,188.52. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.