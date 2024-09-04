Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,612 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. 5,460,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

