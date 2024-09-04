Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $461.98. 14,877,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,365,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.84 and its 200-day moving average is $455.72. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

