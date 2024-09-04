Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 166,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock remained flat at $63.94 on Wednesday. 300,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,022. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

