Samsara (IOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Samsara to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. On average, analysts expect Samsara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,505,471.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,172,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,615,535 shares of company stock worth $57,041,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

