SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

SBAC opened at $230.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.38. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

