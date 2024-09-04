Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,983 shares during the quarter. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.5% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 124,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHQ stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

