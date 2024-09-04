Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

