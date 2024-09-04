Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,261. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.