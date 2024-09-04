Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Lifted by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,209 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,895,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,073,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,509 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,001,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 272.8% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 667,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 488,647 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

