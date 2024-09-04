Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,308 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 46.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $538,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.40. 280,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,732. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
