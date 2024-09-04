Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,139 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. 385,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

