Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 181,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 441,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. 213,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.