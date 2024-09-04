Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 470,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 234,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,450. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

