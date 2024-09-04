Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,736. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.