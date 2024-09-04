Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,511. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

