Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 258,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

