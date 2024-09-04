Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

