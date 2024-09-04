Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 880 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,961. The stock has a market cap of $786.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $84.53.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

